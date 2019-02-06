Historical society plans Children’s Tea

A Children’s Tea Party is scheduled for Sunday, April 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the Highland House Museum located at 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro.

This year the children will welcome The Snow Queen, who will be the featured guest. She will provide an autograph card and photo opportunities for each child, will play a game with the guests, and read a story.

A variety of kid friendly foods and tea will be served.

Make reservations early as seating is limited to 35.

The deadline to register is March 30. Adult tickets are $10 and children tickets are $8.

Registration forms can be accessed at hchistoricalsociety@gmail.com For more information contact Vickie Knauff at the Highland House Museum or Brenda Bradds at 937-927-5321.

Submitted by Branda Bradds.