Wonder through the eyes of a child

Eight-year-old Parker Wilkin gazes longingly at a trio of birds in the aviary at The Laurels in Hillsboro. Parker and her sister Piper joined the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club Wednesday in distributing Valentine’s Day flowers and vases to residents of the skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.

Eight-year-old Parker Wilkin gazes longingly at a trio of birds in the aviary at The Laurels in Hillsboro. Parker and her sister Piper joined the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club Wednesday in distributing Valentine’s Day flowers and vases to residents of the skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.