McClain FFA meets with village officials

On Feb. 14, Greenfield Village Council Chairman Phil Clyburn signed a proclamation that declared Feb. 16-23 FFA Week. McClain FFA members also met with new City Manager Todd Wilkin and discussed the importance of agriculture. The FFA said it would like to thank Clyburn and Wilkin for taking the time to meet with the officer team, and the Greenfield community for all of its support.

