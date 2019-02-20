Lillard speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

Steven Lillard will be the guest spaker at the Hillsboro FGBMFI (Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International) Dinner Meeting on Saturday, March 9 at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

Dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the meeting at 7:45 p.m. The meeting is free. The dinner is $9 per person. Dinner reservations are requested in advance and can be made by call 937-768-8801.

Lillard is a man of God who ministers with a strong apostolic and prophetic anointing in love, compassion, and a spirit of excellence. As a man after God’s own heart, he shepherds the flock of God to become better sons and daughters of the King. What is the word that Lillard is hearing from God for the men of God is this season? “Identity and purpose is key.”

Lillard is the founder and overseer of Kingdom Ambassadors Church (KAC) in Cincinnati. He also ministers to hundreds yearly as part of the Christian International Prophetic teams. Lillard has received training through Christian International Ministries, EMI Training Center, New Life Temple Bible College, and The Lord’s Gym.

He and his wife of six years, Deborah, reside in Cincinnati.

Submitted by Mike Gast, Hillsboro FGBMFI.