Butler Springs receives FAO Grant

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) has announced the 2018 AEP Access to Environmental Education Mini-Grant recipients. This year, 16 grants were made, totaling more than $20,000 in support for environmental education projects across Appalachian Ohio.

Butler Springs Christian Camp of Highland County received a $1,500 grant for the Eagles Nest Pollinator Habitat Garden and Learning Library. Funding will be used to purchase plants, signage and other materials to create a more than 1,500-square-foot garden that will provide a habitat for native pollinators. This area will be for all members of the community to use as both an educational space, as well as a place for quiet reflection and relaxation.

The AEP Access to Environmental Education Fund supports projects encouraging youth participation in learning experiences linked to local natural resources that share the lessons learned with their communities. Educators and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations alike are eligible to apply.

To learn more about grant opportunities at FAO like the AEP Access to Environmental Education Mini-Grants and to sign up for the foundation’s e-newsletter to receive notifications when grant opportunities are available, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org.

Submitted by Daniel Kington, communications and programs associate,Foundation For Appalachian Ohio.