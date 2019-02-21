Lynchburg-Clay kindergarten registration

The Lynchburg-Clay Local School District will hold kindergarten registration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1-12.

A parent/guardian must be present to register the student. The student does not have to be present during registration.

The following must be provided at the time of registration:

1. An child’s official birth certificate with a state seal. This can be obtained from the Highland County Health Department. A child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2019. (Hospital record will not be accepted.)

2. The child’s Social Security Card.

3. Proof of residence in the Lynchburg-Clay Local School District (rental/lease agreement; a formal statement that includes the billing address in the parent/guardian’s name and is being sent to the residence such as a recent utility bill, most recent bank statement or a property tax bill).

4. Custodial parent/guardian’s driver’s license.

5. Custody papers (if applicable).

6. Immunization records. The state laws of Ohio require that certain immunizations be completed before the child enters school. The current shot record will be evaluated at the time of registration to determine if additional vaccinations are needed.

During registration, you will be given a scheduled time on April 16 to bring in your child for hearing and vision screenings and to meet with a teacher to perform a kindergarten screening assessment. This visit will take approximately one hour.

For additional information, contact Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School at 937-364-9119.

