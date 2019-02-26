Hillsboro FFA Alumni Auction

On Feb. 9, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter hosted the 22nd annual Alumni Auction. Each year the auction is held at United Producers Stockyards and Rick Williams auctions off the items.

During the week leading up to the auction, people can drop off items that they would like to consign at United Producers. On the Thursday and Friday before the auction, FFA Alumni and current members help move the items that need to be auctioned off to the stockyards. On the day of the auction, Hillsboro FFA members help serve food in the cafeteria, hold item numbers, and check out machinery.

The money raised during the auction goes toward the Hillsboro FFA Chapter Scholarship Fund. Members who work at the auction all four years receive a scholarship from the chapter.

Mallory Parsons, who worked in the kitchen, said, “It’s an honor to work the alumni auction; and to raise money for the scholarship fund.”

Local businesses help make the auction possible. The official results of the 2019 alumni auction have not been released yet, but around 400 items were auctioned off and the gross sales were around $58,000.

Submitted by Alora Brown, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured are Luke Middleton, left, and Lance Hetzel grilling for the auction. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/02/web1_FFA-Alumni.jpg Pictured are Luke Middleton, left, and Lance Hetzel grilling for the auction. Submitted photo