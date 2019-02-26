Pigs, Poyltry & Lambs 4-H Club meets

The Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club held a meeting Sunday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House. There were 19 members present for the meeting. Demonstrations were given by Maddie Brault and Ashton Bain.

The advisor discussed how members are to register their projects on-line at http://oh.4honline.com. Members must have this completed by April 1.

There will be a swine clinic held in Columbus on March 30. April 6 will be the Extension Support Dinner held at 6:30 p.m. at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Members must be thinking of a basket or item to donate for the auction. April 29 is the member, officer and advisor training at 6 p.m. at the Hillsboro High School.

The next meeting will be held Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House. The officer elections will be held at this meeting.

The meeting was then adjourned and refreshments were served by Kurt, Sam and Sydney Hamilton.

Submitted by Matthew Gossett, 4-H club news reporter.