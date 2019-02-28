Buckskin Elementary jumps rope for heart

The third and fourth grade physical education classes at Buckskin Elementary jumped rope to raise funds for the American Heart Association through the Kids Heart Challenge, formally known as Jump Rope for Heart, on Friday, Feb. 15.

This was the 40th year for events being held across the nation. A total of $1,503.88 was collected by 29 students to support the fight against heart disease and stroke. The students learned jump rope skills, heart health, and how nutrition and physical activity can help them live longer, healthier lives.

Larah Henson was the top fundraiser, collecting $163 for the event. Students raising $100 or more were Brooklyn Bolender, Zayne Knisley, Landen McNeal and Natalie Stroud. All the students will receive thank you gifts for their participation, and the school will receive a gift certificate to purchase physical education equipment.

Thank you to all the students, staff, parents and supporters for making this event a huge success.

Submitted by Karen Mullikin, secretary, Buckskin Elementary.