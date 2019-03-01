Richmond graduates basic training

Air Force Airman Noah Richmond recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credit toward an associate’s degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Richmond earned an Honor Graduate Ribbon. This award is given to airmen who consistently achieved excellence in dorm and drill performance, physical training and war skills, and military studies. Richmond also was awarded the Fitness Excellence Award, Warhawk Level, for extraordinary dedication to physical fitness and esprit de corps, laying the foundation in the United States Air Force.

He is the son of Chad and Nicole Richmond of Leesburg. His grandparents are Marion and Susie Whitley, Keith and Carol Grate of Greenfield, and the late Andy Richmond.

Noah is a 2018 graduate of Fairfield High School.

Submitted by Carol Grate.

Noah Richmond recently graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Training. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_Richmond-pic03012019.jpg Noah Richmond recently graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Training. Submitted photo