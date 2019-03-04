DAR starts year with service project

The Waw-wil-a-way chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution started the 2019 year off with a service project. Cookies for First Responders was led by Vice Regent Elissa Zornes as her New Horizons Leadership Capstone project. Each member was asked to bring three dozen homemade cookies.

Also attending were two prospective members and a CAR member. Thank you to hostesses Susan Parker, Joan Gale and Charleene Tarr for a delicious luncheon.

Chris Nehring, Southwest district director, gave a presentation on the 100th anniversary of Women’s Right to vote in Ohio. Ohio became the sixth state to ratify the 19th Amendment on June 16, 1919. Victoria Woodhull became the first female presidential candidate in 1872 before women could vote. Starting in 1910 some states in the West began giving women the right to vote. Idaho and Utah had given women the right to vote at the end of the 19th century.

During the business meeting the group discussed outreach programs to veterans and schools. The three main objectives of the DAR are historic preservation, education and patriotism.

The chapter will participate in a genealogy presentation and workshop with the Southern Ohio Genealogy Society and 4-H on Thursday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at the North High Business Center. Betty Crum, SOGS and DAR member, will be presenting with time to work afterward.

Following the meeting Zornes and a group delivered cookies to the Hillsboro Police Department, Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Paint Creek Fire Department.

Submitted by the Waw-wil-a-way Chapter of the DAR.

Waw-wil-a-way DAR members recently delivered cookies to the Hillsboro Police Department, Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District members. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_DAR-pic-1.jpg Waw-wil-a-way DAR members recently delivered cookies to the Hillsboro Police Department, Highland County Sheriff’s Office and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District members. Submitted photo Waw-wil-a-way DAR members and guests are pictured at their recent meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_DAR-pic-2.jpg Waw-wil-a-way DAR members and guests are pictured at their recent meeting. Submitted photo