Highland Co. Board of Elections

The Highland County Board of Elections will hold its monthly and reorganizational meetings at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 in the board office. The public is welcome.

Hillsboro VFW Auxiliary

The next meeting of the Hillsboro VFW Auxiliary will be on March 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the post. There will be a special election at that meeting. All are encouraged to attend.

Special L-C board meeting

The Lynchburg-Clay Board of Education will meet in special session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at the Board of Education Building for the purpose of hiring an architectural firm to design and advise the construction of an athletic building for the school district and any other business which may be considered necessary.

What’s Cookin’ Spaghetti Dinner

A What’s Cookin’ Spaghetti Dinner will be held starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Brushcreek Community Center (Sinking Spring gym). The menu includes spaghetti, rolls, salad, homemade desserts, coffee, pop and water for a freewill donation.

Hospital board, health department

The Joint Township Hospital District Trustees and Highland County Health Department will hold their annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 in the boardroom on the second floor of the hospital.

Barrera PERI speaker

The Highland County Chapter of the Public Employee Retirees Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera. All members and guests are welcome to attend.

Powell spaghetti fundraiser

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help get Ricky Powell to Europe with the Ohio Ambassadors of Music will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at 378 Chestnut St., Greenfield. Monetary donations can still be mailed to 555 Mirabeau St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123 or deposited at Fifth Third Bank in Greenfield in the Ricky Powell/Angela Girton Europe savings account.

St. Patrick’s Day Brunch

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at the Highland County Historical Society Highland House Museum. The menu of home-cooked food includes sausage, gravy and biscuits, blueberry egg casserole, roasted red potatoes, pastries and drinks. Donations will be used for upkeep and expenses for the Highland House. Reservations are needed by March 11. Call Vicki at 937-393-3392 or Jean Fawley at 937-763-2657. Leave your name and the number in your group.

Fruitdale Pancake/Sausage Supper

The Fruitdale United Methodist Church Pancake/Sausage Supper will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The menu is pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, table snacks, choice of dessert. It will be available to eat in take out. The price is a freewill donation. This is a fund raiser for a new addition to the building. It is located on SR 41 about five miles south of Greenfield.

Fairfield kindergarten registration

Fairfield kindergarten and registration and screening for any child who is, or will turn 5, before Aug. 1, 2019 will be held from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. To scheduled an appointment call the school at 937-780-2988. Enrollment packs will be available for parents to pick up in the elementary office prior to April 3, or the forms can be printed from fairfieldlocal.org. Parents need to bring a birth certificate, child’s Social Security card, parent ID, proof of residence, immunization record, any custody documents, and a copy of special education records, if applicable.

HCA Benefit Dinner

The Hillsboro Christian Academy, 849 S. High St., will hold its annual benefit dinner April 18 at the academy. A silent auction starts at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Music by Back in Time Express, Christy Rhonemus, Kristy Rhodes and Michael Mountjoy will begin at 5:15 p.m. The meal is $5 for all ages and the menu will be turkey or roast beef hot shots, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, salad, green beans and dessert. Tickets for a $1,000 gift card basket are available in the school office.