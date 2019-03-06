Duffie wins Rotary Four-Way Speech Contest

Laynee Duffie from Fairfield High School was the winner of the Hillsboro Rotary Club Four-Way Speech Contest. The speech, which must be at least four minutes long but not longer than six minutes, must apply the Rotary Four-Way Test to the concepts of leadership, service to others and life experience. Pictured, from left, are Duffie, and runners-up Tyler Tomera-Hillier from the Hillsboro Christian Academy, Hannah McIntyre from the Hillsboro Christian Academy and Sarah Wuellner from Fairfield High School.

