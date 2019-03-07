Farm Bureau offering three scholarships

Highland County Farm Bureau will award at least one $1,000 scholarship and at least one $500 scholarship to 2019 Highland County graduating seniors who will be entering a two- or four-year college or technical school and majoring in agriculture. It will also award a $500 scholarship to a student currently enrolled in a two- or four-year college or technical school with a major in agriculture.

Parents or the applicant must be a member of the Highland County Farm Bureau.

Guidelines and applications are available from the all Highland County vocation agriculture instructors, guidance counselors and the Highland County Farm Bureau office. They can also be found by visiting the county pages on the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation website (www.ofbf.org) or its Facebook page (www.AdamsBrownClermontHighlandFarmBureau.com).

The deadline is for applications to be returned to the Farm Bureau office, 325 W. State St., P.O. Box 288, Georgetown, is Thursday, March 28, 2019.

For more information call the Farm Bureau office at 937-378-2212 or email abch@ofbf.org. Applications can also be emailed to the students and returned via email to the Farm Bureau office. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Submitted by Darlene Hare, administrative assistant, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland County Farm Bureaus.