Fairfield FFA finishes 26th out of 93

The Fairfield FFA Livestock Judging Team traveled to Wilmington recently for the Wilmington Aggies Livestock Contest. The team which consisted of Caden Shoemaker, Reese Teeters, Zoey Morris, Mackenzie Arnold, Thomas Fraysier, Kylie Fauber, Sophie Young, Kiley Lamb, Paige Teeters and Spencer Crothers. They placed 26th out of 93 teams. Pictured (back row, l-r) Caden Shoemaker, Reese Teeters, Zoey Morris, Mackenzie Arnold and Thomas Fraysier; front row, l-r) Kylie Fauber, Sophie Young, Kiley Lamb, Paige Teeters and Spencer Crothers.

