All About Beef holds second meeting

The All About Beef 4-H Club held its second meeting of the year on March 3 at the Hamer Township Building.

Officers were selected for 2019. The are: Caden Hess, president; Emma Parry, vice president; Blake Herdman, secretary; Sydney Shelton, treasurer; Addy Hauke, news reporter; and Connor Yochum, recreation leader.

The club recited its pledges. The advisors reminded members to complete online project registration and told them about upcoming events such as the Beef Expo in Columbus on March 15-17. They also discussed the 2019 Highland County Fair schedule.

Demonstration were given by Parry and Herdman. The the meeting adjourned and refreshments were served by the Herdman family.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on March 24 at the Hamer Township Building.

Submitted by Addy Hauke, club news reporter.