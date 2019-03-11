Cabin Fever Arts Festival a hit at SSCC

Tracy Burske, chairperson of the Cabin Fever Arts Festival held at Southern State Community College in Hillsboro, told The Times-Gazette that Saturday’s event was one of the best ever, with 1,500 people estimated to have browsed and shopped the 65 vendor booths throughout the day. Burske said she heard many compliments of what a high-quality show it was, and that every vendor was pleased with how the event was both received and managed.

