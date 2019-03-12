Hillsboro FFA receives chamber donations

On Friday, Feb. 15, the Hillsboro FFA Chapter received a visit from Melissa Elmore, president of rhe Highland County Chamber of Commerce. She presented the chapter a check for helping with Ag is Everyone’s Business.

On Feb. 8 the Hillsboro FFA officers, along with members of other FFA chapters in the county, spent the morning serving drinks and clearing plates for attendees of Ag is Everyone’s business. After the attendees had their breakfasts the FFA members had the opportunity to listen in to Mark Gold of Top Third Ag Marketing. Once the event ended the FFA members helped take down tables and chairs.

Elmore said she was very thankful that the FFA members could come out and help with the event.

In recent years there has been a pedal tractor auction after the program. Charlie Stevens of Stevens Hardware purchased one of the tractors and donated it to the Hillsboro FFA Chapter to either use as a fundraiser or to put on display as a decoration.

Submitted by Alora Brown, Hillsboro FFA.

Hillsboro FFA members Rhen Williamson, Kirsten Harp, Bryce Stanley, Ashlie Hillyer, Mackenzie Adams, Taylor Lucas, Joe Helterbrand and Heather Burba pictured with Melissa Elmore of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_Hillsboro-Chamber-pic-1.jpg Hillsboro FFA members Rhen Williamson, Kirsten Harp, Bryce Stanley, Ashlie Hillyer, Mackenzie Adams, Taylor Lucas, Joe Helterbrand and Heather Burba pictured with Melissa Elmore of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photo