Peoples Bank points Phipps executive vice president

Peoples Bank has announced the appointment of Jason Phipps as executive vice president, West Regional president. Phipps will assume responsibility on April 1, 2019, upon the retirement of current West Regional President Edward Reilly, who has served in the role since 2014.

“With more than 10 years of executive experience in banking, trust and investments, Jason brings top-level expertise to this new role,” said Chuck Sulerzyski, Peoples Bank president and CEO.

Phipps reports to Sulerzyski and will oversee all banking activity in western Ohio including the Dayton and Cincinnati areas. As regional president, Phipps is responsible for the implementation of the overall retail business plan and strategic vision of the organization. Prior to this appointment, he served Peoples as senior vice president – manager of trust and investment services. Phipps began his career with Peoples from its acquisition of NB&T Financial Group, Inc., in 2015 where he served as senior vice president of wealth management services.

A longtime Clinton County resident, Phipps understands the impact that a bank has on its community.

“Peoples plays a critical role in helping our local economies grow and stay vibrant,” said Phipps. “We’re a strong community bank with a full suite of banking, insurance and investment options, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead for our employees, our clients and our communities.”

Phipps received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilmington College, and will be a 2019 graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking, in Philadelphia, Pa. He has been with Peoples Bank since 2015 and will serve the company at its office in Wilmington.

Phipps and his wife Carrie are the parents of five children and reside in Clarksville. He is dedicated to volunteer work in his community and coaches youth football and basketball for Clinton-Massie schools.

Submitted by Tracy Jensen, vice president, community relations, People’s Bank.

