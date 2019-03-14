Adena nurse training for sexual assault

While it’s estimated that fewer than 20 percent of hospitals in the U.S. have forensic nurses on staff, Adena Health System has a team of 14 specially trained forensic nurses to serve its nine-county service region in south central Ohio.

However, this team is still not large enough to serve all the communities’ needs. In 2018, Adena’s Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) team helped 184 victims of sexual violence and assault. Because of this growing need for more of these services in our region, Adena is hosting a five-day seminar focused on caring for adult and adolescent patients who have experienced some form of sexual assault.

Throughout the training, RNs will hear from Adena staff and other professionals on topics such as mental health, ethics and interpersonal trauma and violence. Nurses will learn how to provide a comprehensive medical/forensic care to patients of reported sexual assault.

The seminar is open to all nurses. Nurses employed outside of the Adena service region will be required to pay $250 upon registration.

The seminar will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday in April at the PACCAR Medical Education Center, 446 Hospital Road, Chillicothe.

Training Includes:

• Five-day classroom training;

• Tours of Bureau of Criminal Investigation, exam rooms, and local court rooms;

• SANE case scenario check-off.

Upon completion, 40 continuing education units (CEU) will be earned. Nurses must attend all five seminars to receive CEUs and SANE certification.

To register, visit https://sane-training.eventbrite.com.

If you have questions, contact Julie Fairchild at jfairchild@adena.org or Sarah Akber at sakber@adena.org.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.