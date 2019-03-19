Lenten fish fry at VFW

The fourth annual Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fry will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 22 and 29 and April 5 and 12 at Hillsboro VFW Post 909, 1000 W. Main St. behind the Dairy Queen. Dine-in and Carry-out services are available.

Reminiscing Lynchburg

The Lynchburg Historical Society will hold a Reminiscing Lynchburg event from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at the Lynchburg fire house, 8123 SR 135. Everyone is welcome. A freewill donation will be accepted.

Pork Council Banquet

The Highland County Pork Council Annual Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at St. Mary Catholic School Hall in Hillsboro. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person.

Fruitdale Pancake/Sausage Supper

The Fruitdale United Methodist Church Pancake/Sausage Supper will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, March 23. The menu is pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk, table snacks, choice of dessert. It will be available to eat in take out. The price is a freewill donation. This is a fund raiser for a new addition to the building. It is located on SR 41 about five miles south of Greenfield.

Elvis at senior center

Elvis Presley tribute artist Tyler Christopher with a live band will be at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center for the Ultimate Tribute Elvis Presley Show on Saturday, March 23. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Buffet style meal by Ponderosa Steak House and show included. Tickets are $20. To reserve tickets call the senior center Monday thorugh Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 937-393-4745 or visit HighlandSeniors.com.

Music at St. Mary’s Series

The Music At St. Mary’s Concert Series is resuming March 24 with a Lenten Concert presented by musicians of St. Mary’s. The Lenten offerings will include pieces reflecting the mood of Lent and will be performed by Lynn Lowell, pianist; Jennie Harner, flutist; Ethan Neal of Georg. However donations are accepted. The concert begins at 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and will last approximately an hour, to be followed by a reception.

Paint Creek EMS/Fire

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District will hold a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at 640 N. Washington St., Greenfield.

Special Fairfield meeting

The Fairfield Local Board of Education will hold a special meeting for the purpose of discussing and potentially acting on employment and other matters at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 in the District Office Conference Room. The public is invited.

Samantha Freewill revival

The Samantha Freewill Baptist Church will hold a revival featuring Brother Hayes and special singing at 7 p.m. March 27-30.

Catholic Rural Life

The Catholic Rural Life of the St. Martin Deanery will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at St. Mary’s church hall in Arnheim. Plans for the coming year will be discussed. The meetings are open to anyone who shares the goals of bringing a Christian perspective to life in rural areas, preserving rural heritage and working to promote dialogue between rural and urban leaders. For directions or more information, call Pat Hornschemeier at 513-752-0647.

Calvary Chapel revival

The Calvary Chapel Church in Rainsboro will hold a revival March 29-31 with preaching by Danny Campbell and special nightly singing. Services will be at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. Sunday worship and 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Everyone is welcome. For more information call 937-779-9490.

Democratic dinner, auction

The Highland County Democratic Party and Highland County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a joint carry-in dinner and auction at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at the Highland County Administrative Building. Featured speakers will be Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and newly-elected Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody J. Stewart. Meat, drinks and table service will be provided. An auction will follow with John Knauff as auctioneer.

The public is invited.

Fairfield kindergarten registration

Fairfield kindergarten and registration and screening for any child who is, or will turn 5, before Aug. 1, 2019 will be held from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. To scheduled an appointment call the school at 937-780-2988. Enrollment packs will be available for parents to pick up in the elementary office prior to April 3, or the forms can be printed from fairfieldlocal.org. Parents need to bring a birth certificate, child’s Social Security card, parent ID, proof of residence, immunization record, any custody documents, and a copy of special education records, if applicable.

Nazarene craft bazaar

The Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene will host a craft bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at the church.

Lunch With the Easter Bunny

SATH will sponsor Lunch With the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Hopewell Center,5350 W. New Market Rd. The children will have lunch, make an Easter craft, decorate eggs, have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny and at 12:30 p.m. there will be an Easter egg hunt. Bring a basket or container. The cost is $8 per child and $5 for adults. To make a reservation contact Linda Allen at 937-366-6657 daytime or Mary Kamphaus at 937-393-8550 evenings. The deadline for registering is April 12th. If you would like to make a reservation and pay online, visit www.kampdovetail.com.

Marshall Township Trustees

Marshall Township Trustee March meeting has been changed to Monday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the rirehouse in Marshall.

HCA Benefit Dinner

The Hillsboro Christian Academy, 849 S. High St., will hold its annual benefit dinner April 18 at the academy. A silent auction starts at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. Music by Back in Time Express, Christy Rhonemus, Kristy Rhodes and Michael Mountjoy will begin at 5:15 p.m. The meal is $5 for all ages and the menu will be turkey or roast beef hot shots, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, salad, green beans and dessert. Tickets for a $1,000 gift card basket are available in the school office.