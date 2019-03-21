Three Oaks students move on to state event

Six Laurel Oaks students in the Early Childhood Education program won medals recently in student events in regional the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition. Three of the six students scored high enough to go on to state competition in Columbus during April.

The medal winners are:

· Courtney Lamb of Clinton Massie, who won a gold medal in the Observation and Assessment event.

· Savannah Scarberry of East Clinton, gold medal in Curriculum Unit Development.

· Shania Peters of Miami Trace, gold medal in Observation and Assessment.

· Kaylie York of Washington Court House, gold medal in Curriculum Unit Development.

· Scarlett Maines of Hillsboro, silver medal in Language and Literacy.

· Karley Brown of East Clinton, silver medal in Language and Literacy.

Lamb, Scarberry and Peters qualified for state competition based on their final scores.

Participants had to create educational plans for preschoolers and then present their plans to a panel of evaluators. The students were judged on a 100-point scale on their knowledge of the material, their presentation, and whether their plans are developmentally appropriate for their students.

FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12. Since 1945, FCCLA members have been making a different in their families, careers, and communities by addressing important personal, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.