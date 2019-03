The fourth and fifth grade students at Buckskin Elementary recently competed in a “March Madness” round robin basketball tournament during lunch recess. Two divisions of five three-on-three teams competed for a division championship. The winner for each division then competed for the Buckskin championship. The championship team, West 1, went undefeated in the tournament. Pictured in the back row are the members of the championship team, from left, Captain Jordan Bell, Makenna Nebbergall, Clayton Gipson and Braydon Merritt. In the front are the East Division champs and over runners-up, from let, Captain Shayne Adams, Kaelin Burchett, Charlie Gipson and Jacob Sova.

The fourth and fifth grade students at Buckskin Elementary recently competed in a “March Madness” round robin basketball tournament during lunch recess. Two divisions of five three-on-three teams competed for a division championship. The winner for each division then competed for the Buckskin championship. The championship team, West 1, went undefeated in the tournament. Pictured in the back row are the members of the championship team, from left, Captain Jordan Bell, Makenna Nebbergall, Clayton Gipson and Braydon Merritt. In the front are the East Division champs and over runners-up, from let, Captain Shayne Adams, Kaelin Burchett, Charlie Gipson and Jacob Sova. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/03/web1_Buckskin-pic.jpg The fourth and fifth grade students at Buckskin Elementary recently competed in a “March Madness” round robin basketball tournament during lunch recess. Two divisions of five three-on-three teams competed for a division championship. The winner for each division then competed for the Buckskin championship. The championship team, West 1, went undefeated in the tournament. Pictured in the back row are the members of the championship team, from left, Captain Jordan Bell, Makenna Nebbergall, Clayton Gipson and Braydon Merritt. In the front are the East Division champs and over runners-up, from let, Captain Shayne Adams, Kaelin Burchett, Charlie Gipson and Jacob Sova. Submitted photo