Three students from Laurel Oaks Career Campus proved that they are among the best in Ohio by scoring in the top ten in their event at Business Professionals of America (BPA) state competition.

In addition, Zachary Sizemore of Miami Trace is headed to national BPA competition in Anaheim, Calif. after earning one of the highest scores in Ohio in the SQL Database Fundamentals event. Sizemore finished in fifth place statewide in the event.

Other state top ten finishers were Dawson Perry of East Clinton, sixth place in Fundamentals of Web Design; and Cameron Blakeman of Wilmington, eighth place in Computer Modeling.

Eight other Laurel Oaks students competed at the state level: Casey Barger of Lynchburg-Clay, Christopher Welton of East Clinton, Clayton Snavely of Hillsboro, Jeremiah Johnson of East Clinton, Owen O’Flaherty of Washington C.H., William Perez of Wilmington, Justin McCray of Greenfield and Caleb Dixon of Blanchester.

The goal of the competition is to provide student members the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills achieved in their career-technical programs. The competitive events enable students to demonstrate career-based competencies; broaden knowledge, skills, and attitudes; expand leadership and human relations skills; demonstrate a competitive spirit; receive recognition; and earn industry certification.

Business Professionals of America is a national organization for high school, college and middle school students preparing them for careers in business and information technology. The organization’s activities and programs complement classroom instruction by giving students practical experience through application of the skills learned at school. BPA is contributing to the preparation of a world class workforce through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.