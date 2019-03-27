Burns honored at Bell Gardens

Retha Burns, a caregiver at Bell Gardens Place, recently received a recognition award for her 18 years of dedicated service. Michael Bradford, Bell Gardens executive director, said, “Retha is a very valuable and dependable employee at Bell Gardens. She is so kind and dedicated to the residents and their care. We are so thankful to have Retha on our staff, and proud to recognize her years of service.”

