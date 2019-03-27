President Nancy Baldwin called the March 26 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club to order and welcomed everyone present to the first meeting of 2019.

Members stood for the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a rendition of “God Bless America” led by member Ed Davis. Roll call showed 17 members present, four absent and no guests. The roll call question was, “What spring flowers are showing their colors?”

The gardening tip was, “Strawflowers close during wet weather, always cut them for drying in fair weather, preferably morning.”

Opening the business meeting, the reading of the previous minutes was dispensed with. Treasurer Ruth Anna Duff’s report was accepted. Mary Smith brought the arrangement of the month, a bunch of lovely daffodils.

The Hillsboro Garden Club is marking its 90th anniversary. Baldwin read excerpts from “Remembrances of Kathryn Zane Granger” and shared some of her own recollections of the garden club’s history.

Carol Gorby reported on the last Ohio Association of Garden Clubs board meeting and showed a certificate from the OAGC in appreciation of the Hillsboro club’s 90 years of dedicated service. A discussion followed on how best to display this certificate and other mementos.

Carol and Arlene were appointed to the nominating committee to choose next year’s officers.

The November 2019 meeting will be held on Nov. 19 at the Highland House Museum. This will be a regular meeting with refreshments.

Connie Hilliard reported on possible changes to the small garden at the entrance of the Floral Hall building on the Highland County Fairgrounds.

The Spring District 16 Regional Conference will be held in Bellbrook on May 9. Fees to attend will be collected at the April meeting.

The club also decided to tour the Governor’s Mansion and Garden in June. More details to follow.

Andrea Snider gave a short program before the meeting adjourned. Refreshments were served by hostesses Nancy Sonner and Liz Stritenberger.

The next meeting will held April 23 in Floral Hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The program will be the Spring Plant Auction. This is an exciting opportunity to see and buy garden plants and items brought in by the members. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The hostesses will be Carol and Andrea. All gardeners are welcome.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.