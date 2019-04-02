Glasses donated to third grader

Tthe Liberty Lions Club, along with Dr. Tasha Barton of the Buckeye Family Eye Clinic, recently donated a pair of glasses to a Hillsboro Middle School student. In her 1925 address at the Lions Club International Convention, Helen Keller challenged Lions to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Pictured, from left, are Susan Rhoads, Lion Avery Elliott, Barton and Lion Alex Butler.

Tthe Liberty Lions Club, along with Dr. Tasha Barton of the Buckeye Family Eye Clinic, recently donated a pair of glasses to a Hillsboro Middle School student. In her 1925 address at the Lions Club International Convention, Helen Keller challenged Lions to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Pictured, from left, are Susan Rhoads, Lion Avery Elliott, Barton and Lion Alex Butler. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Lions-Club-pic.jpg Tthe Liberty Lions Club, along with Dr. Tasha Barton of the Buckeye Family Eye Clinic, recently donated a pair of glasses to a Hillsboro Middle School student. In her 1925 address at the Lions Club International Convention, Helen Keller challenged Lions to become “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness.” Pictured, from left, are Susan Rhoads, Lion Avery Elliott, Barton and Lion Alex Butler. Submitted photo