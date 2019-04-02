What’s going on at the Greenfield library?

The Greenfield Library will be celebrating during the month of April.

It will kick off the month with National Library Week, April 7-13, with the theme Libraries = Stong Communities. You can stop by the library to write a thank you note to someone who makes our community strong. You will then be entered into a drawing to win a Swag Bag. You can also participate in the other games and drawings we have going on that week — can you guess how many books are in the Greenfield Library?

The Spring Book Sale will take place during National Library Week the second week of April. There is a huge selection of books, magazines, DVDs and VHSs, so you’ll definitely find something great. The items start out very reasonably priced, but get even cheaper as the week goes on and the selection dwindles.

The Middle School Book Club will meet Tuesday, April 2 at 5:30 pm. It will discuss “The 5TH Wave” by Rick Yancey while chowing down on pizza. The group had trouble choosing a book for April, so there will be a few options, all American classics.

The Egg Decorating Contest will continue through Saturday, April 13 and judging will be on Monday, April 15. So there is still plenty of time for participants (kids, teens and adults) to stop in and sign up. Show off your artistic skills by decorating a template of an Easter Egg. We thoroughly encourage people to step outside the egg and get creative.

Every Wednesday the library hosts Story Time at 11 a.m. This group is for kids who are pre-K aged and younger. This month they will celebrate National Library Week on April 10, celebrate Easter — isn’t it egg-citing — on April 17 and learn about kites on April 24. There will be so much fun with songs, crafts, stories and other activities.

Later in the afternoon on Wednesdays, there is the Senior Exercise Class at 1 p.m. facilitated by Edgewood Manor. Join the group for a fun-filled hour of exercise geared toward seniors.

Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. the Knitting/Crocheting Group will meet at the library. This group is open to all community members, whether beginner or advanced. There will be people available to get you started and help guide you through your projects.

The library will be hosting the final CET workshop on Wednesday, April 24 from 5-7 p.m. The topic is “STEM: Everywhere, Everyday.” Please stop in or call us to get details on signing up for these workshops.

The display case in the front room will be displaying great works of art by the young artists from Mrs. Soards’ class at McClain High School. Their masterpieces will be on show throughout the month of April.

Now that spring has sprung, we hope you will visit us here at the Greenfield library. Have a happy Easter and dutiful Earth Day. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon.

Spencer McNeil is the branch manager of the Greenfield library.