Classic announces two newest agents

The Classic Real Estate Company has announced that Karina Campton and Justin Henderson have joined the Classic team.

Campton was born and raised in Highland County with a love of horses and the outdoors. Along with being a driven real estate agent, she is an equine sports massage therapist. The lights of Karina’s life are her 2-year-old son, Kolten, and her soon-to-be husband, Jeffrey Mattson, an active-duty Army medic. Having recently purchased their first home just south of Hillsboro, the couple is looking forward to owning livestock, gardening, and raising their son in Hillsboro. Karina is excited about this new chapter in her life and excited to give back to the community that helped to shape her. She looks forward to building relationships and working closely with clients and customers to make their home-buying dreams come true.

When asked for biographical information, Henderson said, “I grew up in Miami County, Ohio small-town USA; married out of high school; and started my ‘career’ in woodworking, carpentry, dairy farmhand, and homesteading. After moving my growing family to the Sinking Spring area in 2007 (and getting a taste of looking for the perfect place during that process), I tucked away a thought that I could really enjoy being a real estate agent some day. That some day finally came when I obtained my license this past February. While I am continuing to operate my custom wood-turning business (Turnings Unlimited), and to provide for my family of 10 children by homesteading on 38 acres, I am also diving headlong into the real estate scene. I am eager to help you buy and/or sell. My family and I thank you in advance for your patronage. God Bless.”

Whether residential, rarms, or commercial properties, Campton and Henderson are eager to serve the real estate needs of the people of Highland and surrounding counties. The new agents can each be reached at Classic by calling 937-393-3416.

Submitted by Linda Lippert, Classic Real Estate Company.

Karina Campton, left, is congratulated by Classic Broker/Owner Jenny Hilterbran on her first closing. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Classic-agent-1.jpeg Karina Campton, left, is congratulated by Classic Broker/Owner Jenny Hilterbran on her first closing. Submitted photo Justin Hunderson is congratulated by Classic Broker/Owner Jenny Hilterbran on his first closing. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Classic-agent-2.jpg Justin Hunderson is congratulated by Classic Broker/Owner Jenny Hilterbran on his first closing. Submitted photo