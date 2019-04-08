The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring longterm lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

A realignment/widening project on Prospect Road, between SR 73 and SR 124, has resumed, and Prospect Road is closed. Traffic will be detoured by way of Main Road. Other local roadways should not be affected during this phase of construction, and all work is anticipated to be completed in the summer of 2019.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.