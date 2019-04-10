Evangelicial Christian Ladies hold meeting

The Evangelical Christian Ladies (ECL) of the Church of Christ in Christian Union (CCCU) of Greenfield held its March 18 meeting at the church fellowship house.

The group president, Minerva Seitz, opened the meeting. Esther Royse prayed and read Psalm 91. The group enjoyed a menu of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, ham salad, cheese curls, peach pie and ice cream. Seitz, Dolly Newkirk, Joann Shrout, Crystal Massie, Marilyn Kassi, Dustin Yates and Royse were present.

The secretary and treasurer’s reports were given. The group discussed old business. It has 18 cookbooks left to sell. Flower planters were sent to Newkirk and Royse. The groups need to get the ramp finished to the fellowship house.

The group is going to have a bake sale on March 29 at the Southern Hills Bank in Greenfield from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is trying to raise money for a new fellowship building. Each member made plans on what they were going to bake for the bake sale.

The church is going to have a Good Friday service on April 19 at 7 p.m. with special speaker Brad Swango and special singing. It will have a special Easter service on April 21 at 10:30 a.m.

On April 28 the church will be having a special missionary service at 10:30 a.m. with Doug and Becky Darfus, missionaries to the American Indian field in Arizona.

Shrout dismissed the group in prayer. The meeting was adjourned.

The church is located on Fifth Street and McClain Avenue in Greenfield. The next meeting will be April 15.

Submitted by Esther Royse.