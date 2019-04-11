Merchants Bank donates $1,000 to YMCA

Bertha Hamilton, left, from Merchants National Bank is pictured presenting Highland County YMCA Executive Director Kellie Kiser and facilities manager Greg Miller with a donation of $1,000 for the 2019 annual support campaign. “The Highland Family YMCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the community’s health and well being, Kiser said. “We bring families closer together and empower young people to succeed. Through the support of our annual campaign and donors like Merchants National Bank, we are able to provide opportunities for the families and individuals that need us most.”

