Combs Woman’s Club speaker

The Hillsboro Woman’s Club held its April meeting at the Masonic Lodge. This month’s program was presented by Danielle Combs, a new OSU Extension educator who gave a program on 4-H organizations. Pictured are Virginia Purdy, left, one of the hostesses of the April meeting, and Combs. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Womens-Club.jpg The Hillsboro Woman’s Club held its April meeting at the Masonic Lodge. This month’s program was presented by Danielle Combs, a new OSU Extension educator who gave a program on 4-H organizations. Pictured are Virginia Purdy, left, one of the hostesses of the April meeting, and Combs. Submitted photo