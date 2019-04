The April meeting of the Lynchburg Three Arts Club was a dinner meeting at the Alley 21 restaurant.

The club meant to meet at the Frog and Club restaurant at the Hillsboro Elks, but due to an accident the electricity was out at the Frog and Club.

An enjoyable social time was had and a delicious meal was enjoyed by Doris Randolph, Nancy Lippert, Ellen Pennington, Denise Kuntz, Colleen Mount and Nancy Shaffer.

Submitted by Nancy Shaffer, club reporter.