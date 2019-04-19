Great Oaks earns financial reporting award

Great Oaks Career Campuses has been awarded the Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting (COE) from the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO).

ASBO International’s COE recognizes districts that have met the program’s high standards for financial reporting and accountability. The school district earned the Certificate of Excellence for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the 2018 fiscal year.

“The COE’s mission is to promote and recognize excellence in financial reporting, specifically through a district’s CAFR,” ASBO International Director of Recognition Programs Molly Barrie said. “The CAFR informs parents and other stakeholders about the financial and economic state of the district, making it an important communications tool for building trust and engaging with the school community.”

By participating in the COE program, school districts demonstrate their commitment to financial transparency. Applicants submit their CAFR for review by a team of professional auditors, who provide feedback to improve future documents. If the CAFR meets the requirements of the program, the document may receive the Certificate of Excellence. A district’s participation in the COE program can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.

The COE is sponsored by ASBO International Strategic Partner American Fidelity.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, director of community relations, Great Oaks Career Campuses.