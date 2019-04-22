Lynchburg library summer reading starts May 2o

Monday, May 20 will be the first day to sign up for the Summer Reading Club, A Universe of Stories, at the Lynchburg Branch Library. Summer reading is for all ages. That means babies, toddlers, preschoolers, school-aged kids, teens and adults.

Kids who are not old enough to read get credit toward winning prizes by having someone read to them.

You don’t have to be in the library at certain times or days to be in the summer reading club. After you sign up, just read wherever you are, whether it’s at home, on vacation, under a table, in bed with a flashlight, or under the old oak tree in your back yard. For every two hours spent reading, you will earn a prize — guaranteed. Just bring in your reading record and we’ll stamp it and hand over the prize.

For those who want to do more than reading, we have storytimes and special events throughout June and July. Lynchburg-Clay Elementary students will receive the information about special events at school. All others can pick up the flyer at the library or get the info from our website, www.highlandco.org.

If you can’t make it to the library on May 20, signup continues throughout June and July. Join us for summer reading that’s out of this world.

Submitted by Elaine Williams, Lynchburg Branch Library.