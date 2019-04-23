Hillsboro Eastern Star named outstanding chapter

Hillsboro Order of Eastern Star Chapter 441 was named an outstanding chapter for the year of 2018. The award was presented at the statewide meeting of the Grand Chapter of Ohio, Order of Eastern Star, held in Sandusky.

The award recognizes excellence in the areas of charity and community service, chapter social activities, performance of chapter officers and communications.

The members of the Hillsboro chapter, along with their Masonic brothers, have helped serve dinner at KAMP Dovetail over the last 17 years, drive golf carts to transport the elderly and handicapped at the Highland County Fair, award a scholarship to local students each year, held a book drive and donated books to underprivileged children, sent gifts to Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child, visit nursing homes, take food to the Highland County Homeless Shelter and have floats in the Hillsboro Christmas Parade. The Hillsboro chapter donates to the Eastern Star Home, cancer, crippled children’s fund, eye foundation, heart, dyslexic, Shriner’s Hospital and to local charities including the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, Highland County Dog Pound, Special Olympics and KAMP Dovetail.

There are nearly 200 Eastern Star chapters in Ohio. The Hillsboro chapter was one out of 22 chapters in 2018 to have won the excellence award every year since the program started in 2013. This was the seventh year that the Hillsboro chapter received statewide recognition for its programs, activities and overall excellence. Award winners are selected by Ohio Eastern Star officers and committee members, who review reports submitted by the chapters.

The awards were presented by Worth Grand Matron Sandi Herman of Cambridge and Worth Grand Patron David Sexton of Batavia during the ceremonies at the Kalahari Resort and Convention Center Associate Matron Karen Oyer of the Hillsboro chapter accepted the award on behalf of the chapter.

Submitted by Helen Walton, worthy matron of the Hillsboro Eastern Star Chapter.

The 2018 officers for Hillsboro Chapter 441 Order of the Eastern Star are pictured (front row, l-r) Barbara Turpin, Lenore Burton, Nancy Ledford, Karen Oyer and Gary Brown; (second row, l-r) Gary Miner, Debi Miner, Phyllis Walker, Linda Rulon, Ruth Ann Moore, Betty Ann Walker, Heather Young and Patsy Fauber; (third row, l-r) Ron Cramblit, Bob Griffith, Hershel Ledford, Walter Burton and Helen Walton. Submitted photo