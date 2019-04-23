Hillsboro FFA holding Spring Flower Sale

The Hillsboro FFA greenhouse class is having a Spring Flower Sale now through May 10. Members have been working hard in the greenhouse growing flowers and vegetables since the beginning of January. The class started by planting seeds for bedding plants and vegetables, then the greenhouse class also purchased plugs from a local greenhouse for hanging pots and planters. The students are learning the practices of growing healthy plants and growing, planting, transplanting, fertilizing, pesticide, marketing and customer service. The class is selling petunias, marigolds, snapdragons, geraniums and more. If you are interested in buying, contact the greenhouse class at emcneal@hillsboro-indians.org or call 937-393-3485 ext. 1580. The Greenhouse at the Hillsboro City Schools will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or an appointment can be scheduled outside of school hours. The address for the Hillsboro FFA Chapter Greenhouse is 550 U.S. Route 62 South, Hillsboro. Pictured, from left, are Storm Brown, Christine Page and Claire Wilkin with flowers from the greenhouse.

