Fairfield FFA selling flowers, plants

The Fairfield FFA is selling flowers in its greenhouse. The greenhouse will be open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The chapter is selling impatiens, begonias, petunias, geraniums, daisy trade winds, snapdragons, coleus, rose moss, verbenas, calis, dianthus, cucumber, pumpkins, watermelon, peppers, Better Boy tomatoes, zucchini, Roma tomatoes, Mr. Stripey tomatoes, Rutgers tomatoes, sweet 100 tomatoes, broccoli, jalapenos, and Jet Star tomatoes. Prices are $1 four four-inch vegetable pots, $1 for vegetable six packs, $2 for four-inch flower pots, $2 for flower six packs, $10 for hanging basket bags, and $15 for hanging flower baskets.

The Fairfield FFA is selling flowers in its greenhouse. The greenhouse will be open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The chapter is selling impatiens, begonias, petunias, geraniums, daisy trade winds, snapdragons, coleus, rose moss, verbenas, calis, dianthus, cucumber, pumpkins, watermelon, peppers, Better Boy tomatoes, zucchini, Roma tomatoes, Mr. Stripey tomatoes, Rutgers tomatoes, sweet 100 tomatoes, broccoli, jalapenos, and Jet Star tomatoes. Prices are $1 four four-inch vegetable pots, $1 for vegetable six packs, $2 for four-inch flower pots, $2 for flower six packs, $10 for hanging basket bags, and $15 for hanging flower baskets. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_Fairfield-FFA.jpg The Fairfield FFA is selling flowers in its greenhouse. The greenhouse will be open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The chapter is selling impatiens, begonias, petunias, geraniums, daisy trade winds, snapdragons, coleus, rose moss, verbenas, calis, dianthus, cucumber, pumpkins, watermelon, peppers, Better Boy tomatoes, zucchini, Roma tomatoes, Mr. Stripey tomatoes, Rutgers tomatoes, sweet 100 tomatoes, broccoli, jalapenos, and Jet Star tomatoes. Prices are $1 four four-inch vegetable pots, $1 for vegetable six packs, $2 for four-inch flower pots, $2 for flower six packs, $10 for hanging basket bags, and $15 for hanging flower baskets. Submitted photo