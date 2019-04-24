Aow speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI

The Hillsboro Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) Dinner Meeting will be held Saturdady, May 11 at the Common Ground Community Church, 7406 Mad River Rd., Hillsboro.

The dinner starts at 7 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7:45 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Pastor Aow Kwong Bu with praise and worship by Sim Jones and Mike Gast.

The cost of the dinner is $9 per person, except for first-time visitors who can enjoy a free dinner. There is no fee for the meeting.

Dinner reservations should be requested in advance by calling 937-768-8801.

Ladies are welcome.

Kwong Bu (known as Pastor Aow), is a pastor and missionary with a strong apostolic calling to train and equip leaders and workers, with a focus on the 10/40 window countries. God has also given him the privilege to minister in more than 45 nations including Australia, Britain, France, Germany, Japan and New Zealand.

Aow is actively involved in equipping Christians to enjoy intimacy with God through the ministering spiritual gifts training, where believers are trained to hear God’s voice (John 10:27), receive visions and flow in the prophetic gifts. In addition to prophetic ministry, God has given him a ministry of signs, miracles and wonders.

Aow is the founder and senior pastor of His Arrow Church in Singapore. He is married to Mei Peng. God has blessed them with two children.

“Join us for a night of amazing testimonies to God’s miraculous power being demonstrated across the globe,” a news release said.

Sumitted by Mike Gast.