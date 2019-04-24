Lynchburg Lions Club hauls in awards

The District 13-OH6 Lions Convention was held recently in Blue Ash. The Lynchburg Lions Club received several specials awards in recognition of its community service and Lions promotion projects. It received the first place plaque for small division clubs in the Governor’s Competition. The award is presented in recognition of the total program of activities throughout the year. It recognizes a club’s involvement in local, district and worldwide service projects, its fundraising efforts, and its support of the local community. The club also tied for first place in communications and public relations activities. The Lynchburg club also was presented four specialty awards for its support of the Ohio Lions Foundation, District Convention events, Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank, and SATH/KAMP Dovetail. Jim Faust received a special award for his continued service to the local, district and state Lions organizations. Pictured, from left, are Ohio Lions Foundation Trustee Jim Faust, Lion Treasurer Chris Hamlin, and eye glasses chairman and Lynchburg Lions President Bob Roth.

