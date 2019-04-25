HCF Safety Awards for local businesses

Members of the Highland-Fayette-Clinton (HFC) Safety Council received Annual Safety Awards from the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation at the council’s April 3 meeting in Washington C.H. Bob Braun, BWC regional business development manager – southwest, presented the awards on behalf of the state.

Awards given included: “100%,” recognizing zero injuries or illnesses resulting in a day or more away from work in the previous calendar year; “GROUP,” acknowledging the lowest incident rate in each group; “SPECIAL,” recognizing at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without an injury resulting in a day or more away from work; and “ACHIEVEMENT,” awarded for a 25-percent reduction in the incident rate from the previous year.

100% recipients were: Accel Temporary Services, LLC; City of Washington Courthouse; Community Action Commission of Fayette; Connection; DOMTAR; Fayette County Chamber of Commerce; Fayette County Memorial Hospital; Highland Computer Forms Inc.; Highland County Chamber of Commerce; Highland County District Library; Highland District Hospital; Hood Packaging Corporation; Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance; Mid America Tire of Hillsboro Inc.; Mid-Ohio Landscape Contractors; Ohio Valley Environmental Engineering, Inc.; Ralph Bloom Trucking LLC; Tom Pitzer Trucking, LLC; Turning Point Applied Learning Center; Universal Forest Products Inc.; Vermeer of Southern Ohio, Inc.; Village of Greenfield; Village of Leesburg; W and W Dry Cleaners and Laundry Service; Washington Court House City Schools; and Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

GROUP recipients were: City of Washington Courthouse; Community Action Commission of Fayette; Connection; DOMTAR; Fayette County Memorial Hospital; Mid America Tire of Hillsboro Inc.; and Washington Court House City Schools.

SPECIAL recipients were: Ahresty Wilmington Corporation; ALKERMES; Bagshaw Enterprises, Inc.; Clinton County; CMH Regional Health System; Connection; DOMTAR; Fayette County Memorial Hospital; Highland Computer Forms Inc.; Highland County District Library; Highland District Hospital; Valero Renewable Fuels Company, LLC; Village of Blanchester; Washington Court House City Schools; and YUSA Corporation.

ACHIEVEMENT recipients were: Accel Temporary Services, LLC; Bagshaw Enterprises, Inc.; City of Washington Courthouse; Community Action Commission of Fayette; Fayette County Memorial Hospital; Hood Packaging Corporation; Southern Ohio Educational Service Center; and Village of Leesburg.

The HFC Safety Council meets monthly bringing together between 60-80 representatives from businesses and organizations across the tri-county region. Each meeting focuses on a specific safety topic presented by an expert speaker. Becoming a member in the HFC Safety Council not only provides an educational and networking opportunity for businesses or organizations, but it also offers an incentive from the BWC to save up to 4 percent off of Worker’s Compensation premiums.

For more information, visit www.hfcsafetycouncil.com or contact Dessie Rogers, info@hfcsafetycouncil.com or call 937-382-2737.

Submitted by Dessie Rogers, executive director, Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

These photos show representatives of the winners at the Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council Annual Safety Awards from the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_CFH-pic-1.jpg These photos show representatives of the winners at the Highland-Fayette-Clinton Safety Council Annual Safety Awards from the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/04/web1_CFH-pic-2.jpg