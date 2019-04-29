Greenfield Eagles donate to after-prom

The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Greenfield made a $500 donation to the McClain After-Prom. Here, students from McClain receive the donation from the Eagles. Pictured, from left, are McClain students Macie Adams, Blake Adams and Reece Schluep, and Greenfield Eagles Dean Mann and Doug Templin.

