Extension hosting woodlands program

Do you or a family member have woodlands that you are considering selling timber from? Do you have questions about what may be the right decision for your property? Join the OSU Extension Office of Highland County and guest speakers Dave Apsley, Brad Wireman and Bob Mulligan for an evening of woodland related topics.

The program will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the large meeting room of 119 Gov. Foraker Place, Suite 202, Hillsboro. The cost to attend is $10 per person and RSVPs are required to 937-393-1918 at the OSU Extension Office. Food will be included in the program fee.

Selling timber isn’t something that woodland owners should take lightly. This program is designed to help landowners make decisions that will have a positive influence on their woodland. Topics that will be included in the program include:

· Matching the harvest to your goals;

· Marketing your timber;

· Reasons to cut trees;

· Which trees and when to cut;

· Best management practices;

· Timber stand improvement;

· Ohio Master Logger program;

· and timber prices and trends.

For more information or to RSVP for this program, contact the OSU Extension Office of Highland County at 937-393-1918.

Submitted by Brooke Beam, Ohio State University Extension, Highland County, agriculture and natural resources/community development Extension educator.