McClain FFA team 7th in state

The McClain FFA poultry team of Mallory Faulconer, Courtney Dodds, Alex Snyder and Carter Campbell placed seventh out of 60 teams at the state competition. Out of 222 contestants, Faulconer placed 22nd, Campbell placed 32nd, Dodds placed 34th, and Snyder placed 38th. The team was required to judge hens and broilers. After judging the classes the participants were required to give reasons why they placed the classes how they did. This is the first time that the McClain FFA chapter has had a team in the poultry finals. Pictured, from left, are Campbell, Faulconer, Dodds and Snyder.

