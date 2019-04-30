Big Ernie’s donates to senior citizens center

Two managers from Big Ernie’s Pizza are pictured presenting a donation of $350 to Highland County Senior Citizens members. Big Ernie’s had a community night for the benefit of the senior center with a portion of sales was donated for the center’s operation. “We want to thank Big Ernie’s for their generosity and hospitality and everyone who came out to enjoy great food and support the senior Center. The event was fun,” Senior Center Executive Director Mechell Frost said.

