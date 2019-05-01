McClain livestock team 10th at state

The McClain FFA general livestock judging team competed at the state finals competition. The team was required to judge several classes of cattle, sheep, goats and pigs and prepare reasons for the classes. The general livestock team made up of Destiny Trefz, Blythe Bolender, Ethan Cockerill and Braden Wright placed 10th out of 176 teams. Wright placed 26th out of approximately 1,000 participants. Cockerill placed 31st, Trefz received 38th and Bolender placed 43rd. This is the fifth year in a row that the McClain FFA chapter has had a team in the general livestock finals. Pictured, from left, are Wright, Bolener, Trefz and Cockerill.

