McClain FFA team places 8th in the state

The McClain FFA ag issues team placed eighth in the state last Saturday. The team was made up of Bryn Karnes, Emily Jones, Natalie Rolfe, Mallory Faulconer, Abby Dhume and Alex Snyder. The team was required to create a portfolio about an agricultural issue, present at least five times throughout the community, and then present about the issue to a panel of judges. Pictured, from left, are Snyder, Faulconer, Karnes, Jones, Rolfe and Dhume. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/05/web1_McClain-FFA-1.jpg The McClain FFA ag issues team placed eighth in the state last Saturday. The team was made up of Bryn Karnes, Emily Jones, Natalie Rolfe, Mallory Faulconer, Abby Dhume and Alex Snyder. The team was required to create a portfolio about an agricultural issue, present at least five times throughout the community, and then present about the issue to a panel of judges. Pictured, from left, are Snyder, Faulconer, Karnes, Jones, Rolfe and Dhume. Submitted photo