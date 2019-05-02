Meet authors at library event

The Hillsboro library will be highlighting local authors during a special event on June 11.

From 5-7 p.m., patrons are invited to come and meet local authors and to hear readings from their books.

“We did an event like this last year,” said Circulation Manager Sarah Davidson. “It was a wonderful way for the community to connect with local talent. We have so many great writers in this area.”

The evening will begin with a brief welcome. Then, each author will share a reading from his/her books. Afterward, there will be a chance to mingle and speak with the authors. Refreshments will be available.

For more information on these programs or others, visit www.highlandcolibrary.org, search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook, or call the library at 937-393-3114.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, Highland County District Library.