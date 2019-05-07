AEP donates to FAO

Anthony DeBord, left, community and customer experience account manager with AEP Ohio, recently presented Cara Dingus Brook, right, president and CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), with the first installment of a $1 million gift to support education and environmental stewardship in Appalachian Ohio through FAO’s Pillars of Prosperity. The gift, first announced in November 2018, will specifically support the expansion into the region of First Book, a nonprofit providing low-cost and high-quality educational materials to children, as well as an annual grant-round in environmental stewardship open to the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio. The gift will also grow FAO’s permanent endowment funds for education and environmental stewardship.

Submitted photo